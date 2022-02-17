Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 34.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

