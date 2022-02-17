Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) rose 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 5,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 162,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

ZVIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $1,039,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $4,947,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $1,151,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $1,151,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

