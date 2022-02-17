ZeuxCoin Achieves Market Cap of $152,067.43 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $152,067.43 and $21.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00038442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00106941 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

