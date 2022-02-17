Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 7,188 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $360,765.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $740,300.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
