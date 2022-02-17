Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells $535,000.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

