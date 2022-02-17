Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.30.

NYSE ZEN opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $159.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.42.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total value of $346,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,565 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

