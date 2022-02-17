Zacks Investment Research Upgrades X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 77,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 161,039 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

