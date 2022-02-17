Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to “Hold”

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,412,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 444,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

