Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.20.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $102.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Merk Investments LLC grew its stake in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,679,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Integra Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

