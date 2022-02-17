Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) to “Hold”

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

GPMT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 238,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,789. The stock has a market cap of $636.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.