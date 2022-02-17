Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

BHG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bright Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Shares of BHG opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

