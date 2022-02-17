Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to “Buy”

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE ASPN opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.35 million, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

