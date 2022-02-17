Zacks Investment Research Lowers USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Sell

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $974,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 371.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

