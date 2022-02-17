Zacks Investment Research Lowers SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIL. Citigroup decreased their price target on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. SkillSoft has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkillSoft will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

