Zacks Investment Research Lowers Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Sell

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

FYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

