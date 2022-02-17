Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Strong Sell

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $130.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.89. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,216. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 220,596 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.