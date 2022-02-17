Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Sell

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

PRLD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $480.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, EVP Andrew Combs acquired 4,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 77.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

