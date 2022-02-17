Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Hold

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

CDTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,713 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

