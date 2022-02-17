Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.73. SMART Global reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

SGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 407,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,195. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

