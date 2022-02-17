Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) will announce $60.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the highest is $61.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year sales of $200.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $317.92 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $352.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Shares of S stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,827,931.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,629 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,323,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

