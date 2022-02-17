Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Infosys posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,604,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,682,830. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

