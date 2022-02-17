Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $3.45 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $10.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 143,587 shares of company stock worth $6,187,892 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Delek US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.95. 67,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,987. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

