Zacks: Analysts Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.28. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMG stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. 1,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

