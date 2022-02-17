Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the highest is $2.62. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $10.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

NYSE:BMO opened at $117.52 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

