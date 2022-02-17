Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $8.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

