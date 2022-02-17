Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

