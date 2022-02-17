Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 275,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,470. Silgan has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,431 shares of company stock worth $4,119,203 over the last ninety days. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

