Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $599.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce sales of $599.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $605.64 million and the lowest is $596.70 million. Redfin reported sales of $244.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 145.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,809. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93. Redfin has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Redfin by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.