Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post sales of $36.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.70 million and the lowest is $36.58 million. HomeTrust Bancshares posted sales of $36.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

HTBI opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $494.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.17. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $300,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,145. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

