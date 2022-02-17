Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.48). Exagen posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exagen.

XGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Exagen stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,859. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Exagen has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $144.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exagen by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 467,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exagen by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exagen by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

