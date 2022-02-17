Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings of ($4.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMMB shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CMMB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,314. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $131.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,526,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

