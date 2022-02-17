YF Link Price Tops $93.27 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $93.27 or 0.00212330 BTC on exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $339,531.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YF Link has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

