Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stake Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.44. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

