Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $4.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEBEF shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 10,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

