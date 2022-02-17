Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $4.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEBEF shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 10,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

