Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of WH stock opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

