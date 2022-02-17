Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.98

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 10255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

