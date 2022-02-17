Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 101.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

KHC stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

