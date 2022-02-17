Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,420,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,814,000 after purchasing an additional 196,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $508.01 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.