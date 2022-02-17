Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 135,389 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 837.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,389 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,657 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $38,981,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $26,428,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 230,808 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $120.25 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

