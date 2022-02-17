Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141,045 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $18,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 74.81%.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

