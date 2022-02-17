Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,622 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 154,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 221,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 80,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.21. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

