Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 800 ($10.83) price target on the stock.

WKP has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 ($9.07) to GBX 850 ($11.50) in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.06) to GBX 920 ($12.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.21) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 907 ($12.27).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 766.50 ($10.37) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 820.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 854.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -11.37. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 713.50 ($9.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 979 ($13.25).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

