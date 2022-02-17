Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

