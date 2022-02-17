WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,521. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

