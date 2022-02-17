WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $96.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get WNS alerts:

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.46. 67,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,521. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,942 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $95,257,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $34,747,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $30,774,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in WNS by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after purchasing an additional 322,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.