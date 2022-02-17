WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $96.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.86.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.
NYSE:WNS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.46. 67,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,521. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,942 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $95,257,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $34,747,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $30,774,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in WNS by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after purchasing an additional 322,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WNS (WNS)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.