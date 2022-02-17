WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINV) Short Interest Update

WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINV opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. WinVest Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get WinVest Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINV. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,889,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $7,431,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $7,029,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,586,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,924,000.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. WinVest Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.