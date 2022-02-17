Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Wingstop has increased its dividend payment by 93.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wingstop to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of WING stock traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.26. The stock had a trading volume of 615,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.52. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 160.14, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.28.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $4,212,352 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

