Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Update

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.28. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

