Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Update

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.28. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
