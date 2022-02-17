Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $23,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

NYSE:WSM opened at $149.51 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.94 and its 200-day moving average is $175.43.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

