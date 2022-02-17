Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is Tabor Asset Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Tabor Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,323 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 8.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM traded down $4.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.03. 36,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,219. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

